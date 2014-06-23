BRASILIA, June 23 Hulk was recalled by Brazil for their final World Cup Group A match against Cameroon on Monday after missing the goalless draw against Mexico through injury, replacing Ramires.

Coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, who announced on Sunday that Hulk would be back, reverted to the same team which started the 3-1 win over Croatia with Fred as a centre forward.

Cameroon full back Benoit Assou-Ekotto, who attempted to head butt team mate Benjamin Moukandjo during the 4-0 defeat by Croatia, was left out by coach Volker Finke.

Henri Bedimo was named as his replacement at left back, one of three changes to the team which started the match in Manaus. Moukandjo kept his place in the right of midfield for Cameroon, who are already eliminated. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Justin Palmer)