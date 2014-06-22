BRASILIA, June 22 Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, under pressure but undeterred, said he would name the same starting lineup for Monday's Group A clash with Cameroon that beat Croatia in their World Cup opener meaning a recall for Hulk.

"I will continue with the lineup that started the first match and depending on the performance I might make some changes," Scolari told reporters in the Brazilian capital on Sunday.

"We have to be very careful, very attentive as we have not qualified."

Brazil beat Croatia 3-1 in their opener before drawing 0-0 with Mexico to leave them on four points - level with the Central Americans at the top of the group, while the European side are a point back after beating Cameroon 4-0.

Forward Hulk started against the Croats but missed the Mexico match because of a muscle stain and was replaced by Ramires, who only lasted a half before being substituted for Bernard. (Editing by Ken Ferris)