RECIFE, Brazil, June 23 Croatia coach Niko Kovac dropped Brazil-born attacking midfielder Sammir for his side's final World Group A game against Mexico at the Pernambuco arena on Monday.

Sammir was replaced by defender Sime Vrsaljko with Kovac hoping to take the sting out of a lively Mexican attack.

Mexico coach Miguel Herrera named an unchanged side from the one that drew 0-0 with Brazil in Fortaleza, with Giovani Dos Santos and Oribe Peralta leading the line.

Mexico need a point to guarantee a place in the knockout stages while Croatia, in all likelihood, need to win or hope Cameroon beat Brazil if they draw. (Reporting By Philip O'Connor; editing by Justin Palmer)