CURITIBA, June 23 Spain defeated Australia 3-0 in their final World Cup Group B game on Monday, giving a modicum of respect to the defending champions' poor campaign.

Both teams went into their final match already eliminated from the tournament after losing their opening two games and David Villa put Spain ahead in the 36th minute with a clever back-heel after a low cross from Juanfran.

Fernando Torres made it 2-0 in the 69th minute, confidently slotting home after a defence-splitting pass from Andres Iniesta before substitutes Cesc Fabregas and Juan Mata combined for the third goal in the 82nd minute - Mata smartly slotting through the legs of Australia keeper Mat Ryan.

The Netherlands topped Group B with a maximum nine points after their 2-0 win over Chile, who progress in second place.

