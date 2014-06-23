June 23 Teams for Monday's 2014 World Cup Group B match between Australia and Spain at the Baixada arena, Curitiba.
Australia: 1-Mat Ryan; 6-Matthew Spiranovic, 22-Alex Wilkinson, 3-Jason Davidson, 19-Ryan McGowan; 13-Oliver Bozanic, 15-Mile Jedinak, 17-Matt McKay; 11-Tommy Oar, 7-Mathew Leckie, 9-Adam Taggart
Substitutes: 2-Ivan Franjic, 3-Jason Davidson, 4-Tim Cahill, 5-Mark Milligan, 8-Bailey Wright, 10-Ben Halloran, 12-Mitchell Langerak, 14-James Troisi, 16-James Holland, 18-Eugene Galekovic, 20-Dario Vidosic, 21-Massimo Luongo, 23-Mark Bresciano Spain: 23-Pepe Reina; 5-Juanfran, 2-Raul Albiol, 15-Sergio Ramos, 18-Jordi Alba; 14-Xabi Alonso; 6-Andres Iniesta, 17-Koke, 20-Santi Cazorla; 7-David Villa, 9-Fernando Torres Substitutes: 1-Iker Casillas, 3-Gerard Pique, 4-Javi Martinez, 8-Xavi, 10-Cesc Fabregas, 11-Pedro, 12-David De Gea, 13-Juan Mata, 16-Sergio Busquets, 19-Diego Costa, 21-David Silva, 22-Cesar Azpilicueta,
Referee: Nawaf Shukralla (Bahrain) (Compiled by Narottam Medhora)