SAO PAULO, June 23 Goals by substitutes Leroy Fer and Memphis Depay gave the Netherlands a 2-0 victory over Chile on Monday that put them top of World Cup Group B and likely to avoid a second-round meeting with Brazil.

Both teams were already assured of progress and the game lacked intensity until Fer produced a prodigious leap to head home Daryl Janmaat's angled cross two minutes after coming on.

Depay then ran on to a telling Arjen Robben pass to complete the win in stoppage-time,

The Netherlands, beaten finalists in 2010, will now play the runners-up from Group A, probably Mexico or Croatia, while Chile, who finished second on six, will play the Group A winners, likely to be Brazil.

Spain, who beat Australia 3-0 on Monday, finished third on three points with the Australians on zero.

(Writing by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ed Osmond)