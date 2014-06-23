June 23 Teams for Monday's 2014 World Cup Group B match between Netherlands and Chile at the Corinthians arena, Sao Paulo.
Netherlands: 1-Jasper Cillessen; 2-Ron Vlaar, 3-Stefan de Vrij, 5-Daley Blind, 7-Daryl Janmaat; 6-Nigel de Jong, 20-Georginio Wijnaldum, 11-Arjen Robben, 10-Wesley Sneijder; 17-Jeremain Lens, 15-Dirk Kuyt Substitutes: 4-Bruno Martins Indi, 8-Jonathan de Guzman, 12-Paul Verhaegh, 13-Joel Veltman, 14-Terence Kongolo, 16-Jordy Clasie, 18-Leroy Fer, 19-Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, 21-Memphis Depay, 22-Michel Vorm, 23-Tim Krul Chile: 1-Claudio Bravo, 4-Mauricio Isla, 17-Gary Medel, 18-Gonzalo Jara, 2-Eugenio Mena; 20-Charles Aranguiz, 21-Marcelo Diaz, 5-Francisco Silva, 16-Felipe Gutierrez; 7-Alexis Sanchez, 11-Eduardo Vargas Substitutes: 3-Miiko Albornoz, 6-Carlos Carmona, 8-Arturo Vidal, 9-Mauricio Pinilla, 10-Jorge Valdivia, 12-Cristopher Toselli, 13-Jose Rojas, 14-Fabian Orellana, 15-Jean Beausejour, 19-Jose Pedro Fuenzalida, 22-Esteban Paredes, 23-Johnny Herrera
Referee: Bakary Gassama (Gambia) (Compiled by Ashutosh Pandey)