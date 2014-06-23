SAO PAULO, June 23 Jeremain Lens has replaced the suspended Robin van Persie for the Netherlands in Monday's Group B game against Chile who have dropped injury doubt Arturo Vidal to the bench.

Both teams have already qualified but are keen to grab top spot and avoid the likelihood of meeting hosts Brazil in the last 16.

Striker Van Persie, joint top scorer at the World Cup on three goals, was suspended after receiving two yellow cards in the first two games.

In two other changes from the 3-2 win over Australia, midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and forward Dirk Kuyt come in. Defender Bruno Martins Indi, who suffered concussion in the Australia game, and Jonathan de Guzman, have dropped to the bench.

In Chile's only change from their last match, midfielder Vidal is included among the substitutes, with Felipe Gutierrez starting in his place. Vidal had knee surgery last month and was an injury doubt before the game. (Reporting by Mike Collett-White; editing by Ken Ferris)