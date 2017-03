SAO PAULO, June 22 Netherlands defender Bruno Martins Indi will miss his side's final World Cup Group B match against Chile on Monday after suffering concussion in the victory over Australia, coach Louis Van Gaal said.

"Martins Indi is not fit for this match," Van Gaal told reporters on Sunday.

Martins, 22, spent the night in hospital following the 3-2 victory over Australia in Porto Alegre. The Netherlands face Chile in Sao Paulo in a match that will decide who tops the group with both sides on six points from two games. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Justin Palmer)