CUIABA, Brazil, June 24 Colombia were drawing 1-1 with Japan at halftime after Juan Cuadrado's penalty was cancelled out by Shinji Okazaki in their final World Cup Group C game on Tuesday. Japan equalised just before the break through Okazaki's diving header after Colombia took the lead in the 17th minute when Adrian Ramos was brought down and Cuadrado stepped up to calmly drive the spot-kick past Eiji Kawashima. Colombia need at least a draw to guarantee finishing top while Japan must win to have any hope of making the last 16. (Writing by Ken Ferris, editing by Ed Osmond)