FORTALEZA, Brazil, June 22 Greece play Ivory Coast in a World Cup Group C match in Fortaleza on Tuesday.

Where: The Castelao arena

Capacity: 60,342

When: Tuesday, June 24, 1700 local (2000 GMT/ 4PM ET)

Referee: Carlos Vera (Ecuador)

Probable teams:

Greece: 1-Orestis Karnezis; 15-Vassilis Torosidis, 19-Sokratis Papasthathopoulos, 4-Kostas Manolas, 20-Jose Holebas; 18-Giannis Fetfatzidis, 10-Giorgos Karagounis, 2-Yannis Maniatis, 8-Panagiotis Kone, 7-Giorgos Samaras, 9-Kostas Mitroglou.

Ivory Coast: 1-Boubacar Barry; 17-Serge Aurier, 5-Didier Zokora, 22-Souleyman Bamba, 3-Arthur Boka; 9-Cheick Ismael Tiote, 20-Geoffroy Serey Die; 8-Salomon Kalou, 19-Yaya Toure, 10-Gervinho; 12-Wilfried Bony.

Key stats:

* Greece conceded almost as many goals in their Group C opener against Colombia (three) as in their entire World Cup qualifying campaign (four in 10 matches).

* In their eight World Cup matches to date Greece have scored just two goals and conceded 18.

Previous meetings: The teams have never met. (Reporting by Gideon Long, editing by Neil Maidment)