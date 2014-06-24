Soccer-Essien's wife buys Serie C club Como
MILAN, March 16 The wife of former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has bought Italian third tier team Como, the club said on Thursday.
NATAL, Brazil, June 24 Italy and Uruguay were drawing 0-0 at halftime in their tense final World Cup Group D match on Tuesday.
There were few clear chances in a bad-tempered game littered with fouls with a draw enough to send the Italians through to the last 16 as group runners-up.
Andrea Pirlo's 13th minute free kick tested Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera but he pushed it over the crossbar. The South Americans need a victory to reach the knockout stages. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Ken Ferris)
ZURICH, March 16 Veteran soccer official Marios Lefkaritis will end his 21-year stint on UEFA's executive committee in April after European soccer's governing body said the Cypriot had withdrawn as a candidate for re-election.
March 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship Regular match on Thursday Thursday, March 16 Vasas Budapest 2 Szombathelyi Haladas 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Videoton FC 23 13 5 5 49 20 44 ------------------------- 2 Honved 23 12 5 6 36 22 41 3 Vasas Budapest 23 11 5 7 35 23 38 ------------------------- 4 Ferencvaros 23 10 8 5 38 28 38 ------------------------- 5 Paks