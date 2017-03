June 24 Match statistics for Italy's 0-1 loss to Uruguay in their World Cup Group D match at the Dunas arena, Natal on Tuesday. Italy Uruguay Goals scored 0 1 Total shots 9 14 Shots on target 5 9 Corners 3 3 Offsides 3 1 Fouls committed 19 20 Yellow cards 2 2 Red cards 1 0 Ball possession 56 pct 44 pct (Compiled by Ashutosh Pandey)