CUIABA, Brazil, June 11 Chile play Australia in a World Cup Group B match in Cuiaba on Friday.

Where: The Pantanal arena, Cuiaba

Capacity: 42,968

When: Friday June 13, 18:00 local (2200 GMT/10 PM ET)

Referee: Noumandiez Doue (Ivory Coast)

Probable teams:

Chile: 1-Claudio Bravo; 17-Gary Medel, 18-Gonzalo Jara, 2-Eugenio Mena; 4-Mauricio Isla, 20-Charles Aranguiz, 21-Marcelo Diaz, 16-Felipe Gutierrez; 10-Jorge Valdivia, 7-Alexis Sanchez, 11-Eduardo Vargas

Australia: 1-Mat Ryan; 2-Ivan Franjic, 6-Matthew Spiranovic, 22-Alex Wilkinson, 3-Jason Davidson; 23-Mark Bresciano, 15-Mile Jedinak, 5-Mark Milligan; 11-Tommy Oar, 7-Mathew Leckie, 4-Tim Cahill

Key stats: - Chile were second only to winners Argentina in the in the South American qualifying group scoring chart with 29 goals in 16 matches after a fine run-in with five wins and a draw to finish third behind Colombia - Striker Eduardo Vargas and midfielder Arturo Vidal were joint top scorers for Chile in the qualifiers with five apiece - Australia rely heavily for goals on veteran Tim Cahill who holds the national record of 32 in 68 appearances

Previous meetings: The two have played four times with Chile winning three, Australia winning none and one match drawn.

Last meeting: Feb. 9 2000, Valparaiso, Chile (friendly four-nation tournament) - Chile 2 Australia 1 (Compiled by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)