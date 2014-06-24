(Corrects England team to add 13-Ben Foster in place of 22-Fraser Forster)
June 24 Teams for Tuesday's 2014 World Cup Group D match between Costa Rica and England at the Mineirao stadium, Belo Horizonte.
Costa Rica: 1-Keylor Navas; 16-Cristian Gamboa, 3-Giancarlo Gonzalez, 6-Oscar Duarte, 15-Junior Diaz, 19-Roy Miller; 17-Yeltsin Tejeda, 5-Celso Borges; 10-Bryan Ruiz; 9-Joel Campbell, 14-Randall Brenes
Substitutes: 2-Johnny Acosta, 4-Michael Umana, 7-Christian Bolanos, 8-Heiner Mora, 11-Michael Barrantes, 12-Waylon Francis, 13-Oscar Esteban Granados, 18-Patrick Pemberton, 20-Diego Calvo, 21-Marco Urena, 22-Jose Miguel Cubero, 23-Daniel Cambronero England: 13-Ben Foster; 16-Phil Jones, 5-Gary Cahill, 12-Chris Smalling, 23-Luke Shaw; 17-James Milner, 8-Frank Lampard, 7-Jack Wilshere, 21-Ross Barkley, 20-Adam Lallana; 9-Daniel Sturridge
Substitutes: 1-Joe Hart, 2-Glen Johnson, 3-Leighton Baines, 4-Steven Gerrard, 6-Phil Jagielka, 10-Wayne Rooney, 11-Danny Welbeck, 14-Jordan Henderson, 15-Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 18-Rickie Lambert, 19-Raheem Sterling, 22-Fraser Forster
Referee: Djamel Haimoudi (Algeria) (Compiled by Narottam Medhora)