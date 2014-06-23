MANAUS, Brazil, June 23 Honduras play Switzerland in their final World Cup Group E match in Manaus on Wednesday.

Where: The Amazonia arena, Manaus

Capacity: 39,118

When: Wednesday June 25, 1600 local (2000 GMT/4 PM ET)

Referee: not yet named

Probable teams:

Honduras: 18-Noel Valladares; 21-Brayan Beckeles; 5-Victor Bernardez; 3-Maynor Figueroa; 7-Emilio Izaguirre; 20-Jorge Claros; 19-Luis Garrido; 8-Wilson Palacios; 15-Roger Espinoza; 11-Jerry Bengtson; 13-Carlo Costly

Switzerland: 1-Diego Benaglio; 2-Stephan Lichtsteiner; 20-Johan Djourou; 4-Philippe Senderos; 13-Ricardo Rodriguez; 11-Valon Behrami; 8-Gokhan Inler; 23-Xherdan Shaqiri; 10-Granit Xhaka; 18-Admir Mehmedi; 9-Haris Seferovic

Key stats:

* Switzerland will qualify for the second round if they draw with Honduras and France beat Ecuador. The Swiss - knocked out in the first round in 2010 - last qualified from the group stage in 2006 but lost in the second round to Ukraine.

* Honduras need a win to have any chance of reaching the second round. They must beat the Swiss and hope France defeat Ecuador while also needing enough goals to be scored in both matches to turn around a minus four goal difference with the Ecuadoreans.

* The only previous time Homduras and Switzerland have met in the World Cup was in a final group game in 2010. Switzerland could have qualified for the second stage with a win by a two-goal margin but the game ended goalless.

* Switzerland are undefeated against CONCACAF teams, having earned one victory and two draws. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Ken Ferris)