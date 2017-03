June 25 Xherdan Shaqiri netted a hat-trick as Switzerland beat Honduras 3-0 in Manaus on Wednesday to secure the runners-up spot in World Cup Group E and a last 16 clash against Argentina.

The Swiss went ahead after six minutes when Shaqiri held off left back Juan Carlos Garcia and unleashed a curling strike from outside the box past Honduran goalkeeper Noel Valladares.

He made it 2-0 in the 31st minute after being put clean through on goal by Josip Drmic, and the pair combined again in the 71st minute as Shaqiri completed his hat-trick.

France drew 0-0 with Ecuador to top the group and will play Nigeria in the last 16, while the Swiss play Group F winners Argentina.

