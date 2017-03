RIO DE JANEIRO, June 25 Ecuador and France were level at 0-0 at halftime after each side was denied by a fine save in a tight final World Cup Group E match on Wednesday. France midfielder Paul Pogba's strong header was brilliantly tipped over by Alexander Dominguez seven minutes from the break before Enner Valencia's powerful header for Ecuador was blocked by the feet of France keeper Hugo Lloris. (Writing by Ken Ferris, editing by Ed Osmond)