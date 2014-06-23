(Adds referee)

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 23 France will play Ecuador in a Group E match in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday.

Where: the Maracana, Rio de Janeiro

Capacity: 74,738

When: Wednesday, June 25, 1700 local (2000 GMT)

Referee: Noumandiez Doue (Ivory Coast)

Probable teams:

France: 1-Hugo Lloris, 2-Mathieu Debuchy, 4-Raphael Varane, 5-Mamadou Sakho, 3-Patrice Evra; 15-Bacary Sagna; 8-Mathieu Valbuena, 14-Blaise Matuidi, 19-Paul Pogba, 10-Karim Benzema; 9-Olivier Giroud.

Ecuador: 22-Alexander Dominguez; 4-Juan Carlos Paredes, 2-Jorge Guagua, 3-Frickson Erazo, 10-Walter Ayovi; 16-Antonio Valencia, 14-Oswaldo Minda, 6-Cristian Noboa, 7-Jefferson Montero; 13-Enner Valencia, 11-Felipe Caicedo.

Key stats:

France need a point to guarantee top spot in Group E and a place in the last 16.

Ecuador, to gurantee a spot in the knockout round for only the second time, need to win and hope Switzerland do not rack up a high-scoring victory over Honduras that could.

Ecuador are appearing at their third World Cup after qualifying in 2002 and 2006.

France scored their 100th World Cup goal when they got their first against Switzerland on Friday. Their tally stands at 104.

Previous meetings: France have played Ecuador once before in May 2008 when France won 2-0 on home soil in Grenoble. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Ken Ferris)