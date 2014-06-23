PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil, June 23 Nigeria play Argentina in a World Cup Group F match in Porto Alegre on Wednesday.

Where: The Beira Rio stadium, Porto Alegre

Capacity: 48,849

When: Wednesday June 25, 1300 local (1600 GMT/1100 ET)

Referee: TBA

Probable teams:

Nigeria: 1-Vincent Enyeama; 5-Efe Ambrose, 13-Juwon Oshaniwa, 22-Kenneth Omeruo, 2-Joseph Yobo; 10-John Obi Mikel, 17-Ogenzi Onazi, 11-Victor Moses, 7-Ahmed Musa; 8-Peter Odemwingie, 9-Emmanuel Emenike

Argentina: 1-Sergio Romero; 4-Pablo Zabaleta; 2-Ezequiel Garay; 16-Marcos Rojo; 17-Federico Fernandez; 5-Fernando Gago; 7-Angel Di Maria; 14-Javier Mascherano; 9-Gonzalo Higuain; 10-Lionel Messi; 20-Sergio Aguero.

Key stats:

* Argentina have won the World Cup twice, in 1978 and 1986.

* In previous Group F matches, Argentina beat Bosnia 2-1 and Iran 1-0 have already qualified for the Group of 16.

* Nigeria are playing in their fifth World Cup. Their best performances were in 1994 and 1998, when they reached the Round of 16.

* Nigeria drew with Iran in their opening Group F match then beat Bosnia 1-0. They need a point against Argentina to ensure going through in the event that Iran beat Bosnia.

* Nigeria are reigning African champions.

Previous meetings: The two sides have met six times previously, with Argentina winning four times, Nigeria once, and one match ending in a draw.

(Reporting by Angus MacSwan, Editing by Justin Palmer)