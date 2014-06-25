SALVADOR, Brazil, June 25 Bosnia beat Iran 3-1 in their Group F finale on Wednesday to record their first World Cup win and deny the West Asians any chance of reaching the knockout stage.

Already eliminated after two losses, Bosnia, appearing at a major tournament for the first time as an independent nation, went ahead in the 23rd minute through Edin Dzeko, who drilled a left-foot shot past Iran goalkeeper Alireza Haghighi.

Bosnia doubled their lead just before the hour through Miralem Pjanic's cool finish in the box before Reza Ghoochannejhad pulled a goal back for Iran in the 82nd minute.

Avdija Vrsajevic restored Bosnia's two-goal cushion with a fine strike a minute later.

Iran had required all three points against Bosnia and needed Argentina to beat Nigeria to have any shot of grabbing a surprise place in the last 16. The Argentines beat Nigeria 3-2 in Porto Alegre to top the group. (Writing by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Justin Palmer)