SALVADOR, Brazil, June 23 Bosnia will play Iran in a Group F World Cup match in Salvador on Wednesday.

Where: Fonte Nova arena, Salvador

Capacity: 52,048

When: Wednesday, June 25, 1300 local (1600 GMT/ 12PM ET)

Referee: TBC

Probable teams:

Bosnia: 1-Asmir Begovic; 13-Mensur Mujdza, 4-Emir Spahic, 15-Toni Sunjic, 5-Sead Kolasinac; 20-Izet Hajrovic, 7-Muhamed Besic, 8-Miralem Pjanic, 16-Senad Lulic; 11-Edin Dzeko, 9-Vedad Ibisevic.

Iran: 12-Alireza Haghighi; 15-Pejman Montazeri; 4-Jalal Hosseini; 5-Amir Sadeghi; 23-Mehrdad Pooladi; 3-Ehsan Hajsafi; 6-Javad Nekounam; 14-Andranik Teymourian; 21-Ashkan Dejagah; 16-Reza Ghoochannejhad; 7-Masoud Shojaei.

Key stats:

Bosnia are playing their first major tournament as an independent nation.

Iran's 0-0 draw with Nigeria in their opening World Cup match in Brazil secured a first clean sheet since their debut in 1978.

Iran, playing in their fourth World Cup, have won only one match at a finals.

Previous meetings: Iran are unbeaten in five past meetings with Bosnia between, notching four wins and a draw.

The Bosnians were, however, 3-1 victors in Tehran in a match in 1993 which was not officially registered as the Bosnian Football Federation was not yet a member of FIFA.

Last meeting: August 12, 2009, Sarajevo, friendly - Bosnia 2 Iran 3. (Reporting by Neil Maidment and Zoran Milosavljevic, Editing by Nigel Hunt)