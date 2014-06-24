RECIFE, Brazil, June 23 The United States play Germany in their final World Cup Group G match on Thursday.

Where: Pernambuco arena, Recife. Capacity: 42,610 When: Thursday, June 26, 13:00 local (1600 GMT/12 PM ET) Referee: not yet announced Probable teams: United States: 1-Tim Howard; 23-Fabian Johnson, 5-Matt Besler, 20-Geoff Cameron, 7-DaMarcus Beasley; 15-Kyle Beckerman, 4-Michael Bradley, 13-Jermaine Jones, 19-Graham Zusi, 11-Alejandro Bedoya; 8-Clint Dempsey Germany: 1-Manuel Neuer; 20-Jerome Boateng, 5-Mats Hummels, 17-Per Mertesacker, 4-Benedikt Hoewedes; 6-Sami Khedira, 16-Philip Lahm; 18-Toni Kroos, 8-Mesut Ozil, 19-Mario Goetze; 13-Thomas Mueller Key stats: - A draw will be enough for both sides to qualify for the knockout stage.

- Germany have only lost one of their previous 20 group stage games at the World Cup, a 1-0 defeat by Serbia in 2010. - U.S. coach Juergen Klinsmann managed hosts Germany when they came third in the 2006 World Cup. Current Germany coach Joachim Loew was his assistant. Previous meetings: The two teams have met twice in the FIFA World Cup (1998 and 2002), with Germany winning both games. In total the teams have met nine times, with Germany winning six and the U.S. three. Last meeting: June 2, 2013, Washington DC - United States 4 Germany 3 (Reporting By Philip O'Connor, Editing by Nigel Hunt)