June 24 Portugal play Ghana in their final World Cup Group G match in Brasilia on Thursday.

Where: The Brasilia national stadium

Capacity: 69,349

When: Thursday June 26, 1300 local (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

Referee: Nawaf Shukralla (Bahrain)

Probable teams:

Portugal: 22-Beto; 21-Joao Pereira, 2-Pepe, 3-Bruno Alves, 19-Andre Almeida; 4-Miguel Veloso, 8-Joao Moutinho, 16-Ricardo Meireles; 18-Silvestre Varela, 11-Eder, 7-Cristiano Ronaldo

Ghana: 16-Fatau Dauda; 23-Harrison Afful, 21-John Boye, 19-Jonathan Mensah, 20-Kwadwo Asamoah; 5-Michael Essien, 17-Mohammed Rabiu; 7-Christian Atsu, 9-Kevin-Prince Boateng, 10-Andre Ayew; 3-Asamoah Gyan

Key stats:

* World Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal is taking part in his sixth major tournament and has scored at least once in each of the previous five.

* Goalless in his two outings in Brazil, he can equal the European record of scoring in six major tournaments, held by former Germany striker and current U.S. coach Juergen Klinsmann.

* Portugal came within about 30 seconds of an early exit at the hands of the United States in Manaus on Sunday when Silvestre Varela headed home Ronaldo's cross to salvage a draw.

Asamoah Gyan's goal for Ghana against Germany took his World Cup tally to five and equalled the all-time African top scorer in the tournament, Cameroon's Roger Milla.