June 24 South Korea will play Belgium in a World Cup Group H match in Sao Paulo on Thursday.

Where: The Corinthians arena, Sao Paulo

Capacity: 61,606

When: Thursday, June 26, 1700 local (2000 GMT/4 PM ET)

Referee: TBC

Probable teams:

South Korea: 1-Jung Sung-ryong; 12-Lee Yong, 3-Yoon Suk-young, 5-Kim Young-gwon, 20-Hong Jeong-ho; 16-Ki Sung-yeung, 14-Han Kook-young, 17-Lee Chung-yong, 9-Son Heung-min, 13-Koo Ja-cheol; 18-Kim Shin-wook

Substitutes: 2-Kim Chang-soo, 4-Kwak Tae-hwi, 6-Hwang Seok-ho, 7-Kim Bo-kyung, 8-Ha Dae-sung, 11-Lee Keun-ho, 15-Park Jong-woo, 10-Park Chu-young, 19-Ji Dong-won, 21-Kim Seung-gyu, 22-Park Joo-ho, 23-Lee Bum-young

Belgium: 1-Thibaut Courtois; 5-Jan Vertonghen, 15-Daniel Van Buyten, 18-Nicolas Lombaerts, 4-Vincent Kompany; 7-Kevin De Bruyne, 8-Marouane Fellaini, 14-Dries Mertens, 11-Kevin Mirallas; 10-Eden Hazard, 9-Romelu Lukaku

Substitutes: 12-Simon Mignolet, 2-Toby Alderweireld, 6-Axel Witsel, 3-Thomas Vermaelen, 21-Anthony Vanden Borre, 13-Sammy Bossut, 16-Steven Defour, 17-Divock Origi, 19-Mousa Dembele, 20-Adnan Januzaj, 22-Nacer Chadli, 23-Laurent Ciman

Key stats:

* Though playing in their first finals since 2002, Belgium came to the tournament as bookmakers' fifth favourites behind Brazil, Argentina, Germany and Spain.

* Belgium finished top of their group in European qualifying and were unbeaten - winning eight games and drawing two to finish nine points clear of Croatia.

* South Korea's best finish at a World Cup was the semi-finals in 2002. Hong Myung-bo, who now coaches the team, was the captain during the run to the last four.

* Hong and Belgium coach Marc Wilmots played against each other at the 1998 World Cup. Previous meetings: South Korea have met Belgium on three previous occasions. The first two meetings came at the World Cup, with Belgium winning 2-0 in 1990 and the teams drawing 1-1 in 1998. A year later Belgium won a friendly in Seoul 2-1. (Compiled by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Ed Osmond)