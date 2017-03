CURITIBA, Brazil, June 26 Algeria reached the World Cup last 16 for the first time after fighting back for a 1-1 draw against Russia to clinch second place in Group H.

Belgium topped the group after a 1-0 victory over South Korea who were eliminated along with Fabio Capello's Russians. Algeria will face Germany in the second round.

Russia grabbed the lead in the sixth minute when Alexander Kokorin met a perfect Dmitry Kombarov cross with a full-blooded header which flew into the net.

But there will again be questions about Russia goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev, who was at fault for Algeria's 60th-minute equaliser, coming off his line but failing to reach a Yacine Brahimi free kick which was headed home by Islam Slimani.

