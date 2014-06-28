BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, June 28 Brazil beat Chile 3-2 in a penalty shootout to reach the World Cup quarter-finals after their dramatic last-16 match in Belo Horizonte ended 1-1 after extra time on Saturday.

Chile's Gonzalo Jara missed the vital spot-kick after Neymar had converted for Brazil.

Brazil went ahead after 18 minutes when Thiago Silva nodded on Neymar's corner and David Luiz was on hand at the back post to bundle the ball over the line, though replays suggested Chile defender Gonzalo Jara got the last touch.

Chile got back on level terms in the 32nd minute when sloppy defending let in Alexis Sanchez, who fired past Julio Cesar from close range.

Hulk had a goal disallowed for using an arm to control the ball and although Brazil dominated the second half and extra time, Chile almost stole it in the final moments when Mauricio Pinilla hit the bar.

Brazil, who beat Chile 3-0 at the same stage four years ago in South Africa, will face Colombia or Uruguay in the quarter-finals.

(Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Ed Osmond)