BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, June 26 Brazil play Chile in their World Cup round of 16 match on Saturday.

Where: Mineirao stadium, Belo Horizonte

Capacity: 58,170

When: Saturday, June 28, 13:00 local (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

Referee: not yet announced

Probable teams:

Brazil: 12-Julio Cesar; 2-Daniel Alves, 3-Thiago Silva, 4-David Luiz, 6-Marcelo; 5-Fernandinho, 11-Oscar, 17-Luiz Gustavo, 7-Hulk; 9-Fred, 10-Neymar

Chile: 1-Claudio Bravo; 4-Mauricio Isla, 17-Gary Medel, 18-Gonzalo Jara, 2-Eugenio Mena; 20-Charles Aranguiz, 21-Marcelo Diaz, 5-Francisco Silva, 8-Arturo Vidal; 7-Alexis Sanchez, 11-Eduardo Vargas

Key stats:

- Brazil have eliminated Chile three times in previous World Cups. The Brazilians beat them in the semi-finals when Chile hosted the tournament in 1962 and again in the last 16 at France 1998 and South Africa 2010.

- The two sides have met 68 times with Brazil winning 48. Chile have celebrated just seven wins against their fellow South Americans with 13 matches ending in a draw.

- Brazil forward Neymar and Chile striker Alexis Sanchez are team mates at Barcelona and close friends. They are both carrying the hopes of their nations to score.

Last meeting: Toronto, Canada, November 19, 2013, Brazil 2 Chile 1