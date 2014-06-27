BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, June 27 Brazil's World Cup round of 16 game against confident Chile on Saturday brings with it a higher level of nervousness and insecurity, coach Luiz Felipe Scolari said.

The five-time champions are carrying the weighty expectations of an entire nation on their shoulders and anything but victory at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte would equal disaster and instantly suck the local enthusiasm out of the tournament.

"It is normal for us to feel that we have some problem, something that makes us anxious especially now in the knockout stage where we cannot lose," Scolari, who led Brazil to their last World Cup win in 2002, told reporters on Friday.

"We become more afraid, more nervous, it is normal. Not because it is in Brazil but because it is a World Cup. You only get the chance to get to the final if you win."

His team advanced as Group A winners but Scolari said while he tried to shield his players from his own fears, it was when he was alone that they emerged the strongest.

"When I am alone thinking about what to do and how to do it, that's when I feel a bit alone and a bit insecure but when I am with them, no. I try to transmit my confidence. But no one can be at ease."

Chile are considered dark horses in this tournament after beating holders Spain in the group stage and earned praise from Scolari for their attacking game.

They have, however, been eliminated three times before by the Brazilians in a World Cup.

"Statistics are just for handling. They mean nothing. We will not face the team of 1962 (when Brazil beat them en route to winning the tournament)."

"I believe since coach (Jorge) Sampaoli arrived, the Chile team have a new dynamism, a much better performance. The players have adapted to the scheme he thinks best and they adapted perfectly. Since he arrived they are a level above from what they were before," said the coach nicknamed Felipao.

For Brazil captain Thiago Silva the tournament and the upcoming game were an equally nerve-wracking affair.

"There's no on or off button and you constantly think about it," said the defender.

"It is impossible to shut it off and we must control our anxiety and nervousness. There is nothing you can do about. It happens regardless of what we want," he said.