(Corrects to Round of 16 match from Group A match in first sentence)
June 28 Teams for Saturday's 2014 World Cup Round of 16 match between Brazil and Chile at the Mineirao stadium, Belo Horizonte.
Brazil: 12-Julio Cesar; 2-Daniel Alves, 3-Thiago Silva, 4-David Luiz, 6-Marcelo; 5-Fernandinho, 11-Oscar, 17-Luiz Gustavo, 7-Hulk; 9-Fred, 10-Neymar
Substitutes: 1-Jefferson, 8-Paulinho, 13-Dante, 14-Maxwell, 15-Henrique, 16-Ramires, 18-Hernanes, 19-Willian, 20-Bernard, 21-Jo, 22-Victor, 23-Maicon Chile: 1-Claudio Bravo; 4-Mauricio Isla, 17-Gary Medel, 18-Gonzalo Jara, 2-Eugenio Mena; 20-Charles Aranguiz, 21-Marcelo Diaz, 5-Francisco Silva, 8-Arturo Vidal; 7-Alexis Sanchez, 11-Eduardo Vargas
Substitutes: 3-Miiko Albornoz, 6-Carlos Carmona, 9-Mauricio Pinilla, 10-Jorge Valdivia, 12-Cristopher Toselli, 13-Jose Rojas, 14-Fabian Orellana, 15-Jean Beausejour, 16-Felipe Gutierrez, 19-Jose Pedro Fuenzalida, 22-Esteban Paredes, 23-Johnny Herrera
Referee: Howard Webb (England) (Compiled by Simon Jennings)