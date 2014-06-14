BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, June 14 Colombia marked their return to the World Cup after a 16-year absence with an attacking display that earned a 3-0 victory over Greece on Saturday, and the early initiative in what looks to be a really tight Group C.

The South Americans went ahead after five minutes when great work by Juan Cuadrado set up Pablo Armero. Teofilo Gutierrez poked in the second after 58 minutes and James Rodriguez drove in a left foot effort in stoppage time at the end of another game full of high-paced action.

Greece struggled to get a foothold in the match and their hopes of a comeback fell away after Theofanis Gekas crashed a header against the bar from point-blank range after 63 minutes.

Colombia will now fancy their chances of topping a group that also contains Japan and Ivory Coast, who meet in Recife later on Saturday. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by: Ossian Shine)