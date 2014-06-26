RIO DE JANEIRO, June 26 Colombia play Uruguay in their World Cup round of 16 match on Saturday.

Where: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro

Capacity: 76,804

When: Saturday, June 28, 17:00 local (2000 GMT/4 PM ET)

Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (Netherlands)

Probable teams:

Colombia: 1-David Ospina; 2-Cristian Zapata, 3-Mario Yepes, 6-Carlos Sanchez, 18-Juan Zuniga, 7-Pablo Armero; 8-Abel Aguilar, 11-Juan Cuadrado, 14-Victor Ibarbo, 9-Teofilo Gutierrez, 21-Jackson Martinez

Uruguay: 1-Fernando Muslera; 22-Martin Caceres, 2-Diego Lugano, 3-Diego Godin, 16-Maximiliano Pereira; 20-Alvaro Gonzalez, 17-Egidio Arevalo Rios, 7-Cristian Rodriguez, 14-Nicolas Lodeiro, 10-Diego Forlan, 21-Edinson Cavani

Key stats:

- Uruguay will be without star player Luis Suarez after he was kicked out of the World Cup by FIFA, banned for four months and Uruguay's next nine competitive internationals for biting Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini on Tuesday.

- Colombia and Uruguay have met 38 times with Uruguay winning 18 times, Colombia 11 times with nine games drawn.

- Their last meeting was on Sept. 10 2013 in Montevideo with Uruguay winning 2-0.

- Colombia have reached the knockout round for the first time since 1990 while Uruguay, who reached the semi-finals in 2010 have qone past the group stage for the second successive World Cup.

- The last time Uruguay played a World Cup match at the Maracana they beat Brazil 2-1 in 1950 to become world champions.

- Colombian keeper Faryd Mondragon became the oldest player in World Cup history aged 43 years 3 days when he came on for the last five minutes against Japan on Tuesday. (Reporting by Mike Collett, Editing by Nigel Hunt)