FORTALEZA, Brazil, June 29 The Netherlands were level at 0-0 against Mexico by halftime in their World Cup last 16 game on Sunday in a tight affair in which neither side created a clear scoring chance. Mexico's Hector Herrera, Carlos Salcido and Giovani Dos Santos all tried their luck, while Dutchman Arjen Robben was unfortunate not to get a penalty in added time. (Writing by Ken Ferris; editing by Justin Palmer)