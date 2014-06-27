FORTALEZA, Brazil, June 27 The Netherlands play Mexico in their World Cup round of 16 match on Sunday.

Where: The Castelao arena, Fortaleza

Capacity: 60,342

When: Sunday, June 29, 13:00 local (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

Referee: not yet named

Probable teams:

Netherlands: 1-Jasper Cillessen; 7-Daryl Janmaat, 3-Stefan de Vrij, 2-Ron Vlaar, 4-Bruno Martins Indi, 5-Daley Blind; 6-Nigel de Jong, 8-Jonathan de Guzman; 10-Wesley Sneijder, 9-Robin van Persie, 11-Arjen Robben.

Mexico: 13-Guillermo Ochoa; 7-Miguel Layun, 15-Hector Moreno, 4-Rafael Marquez, 2-Francisco Rodriguez, 22-Paul Aguilar; 18-Andres Guardado, 21-Carlos Pena, 6-Hector Herrera; 10-Giovani Dos Santos; 19-Oribe Peralta.

Key stats:

* With 10 goals, the Netherlands were the highest scorers among teams in the 2014 World Cup group stage.

* Dutch players Robin van Persie and Arjen Robben have scored three goals each at the tournament, putting them among the top scorers behind Germany's Thomas Mueller, Argentina's Lionel Messi and Brazil's Neymar with four goals.

* Mexico have only made it past the round of 16 twice, both times when it was the host country of the World Cup, in 1970 and 1986

* Mexico were one of three teams to concede only one goal in the group stage along with Costa Rica and Belgium.

Previous meetings: The teams have faced each other six times, with the Netherlands winning three matches, Mexico two and one match was drawn.

Last meeting: May 26, 2010, Freiburg, Germany, friendly - Netherlands 2 Mexico 1