FORTALEZA, Brazil, June 29 A remarkable last-gasp turnaround by the Netherlands earned them a 2-1 comeback victory over Mexico on Sunday and a place in the World Cup quarter-finals as they equalised in the 88th minute and won it with a stoppage-time penalty.

Mexico made the breakthrough three minutes after halftime when Giovani Dos Santos held off two challenges before firing a powerful low shot into the corner.

Keeper Guillermo Ochoa, Mexico's hero in their group stage draw with Brazil, then produced an astounding reaction save to divert Stefan de Vrij's point-blank effort on to a post but he could do nothing to keep out Wesley Sneijder's fierce equaliser.

The Dutch won it when Arjen Robben was brought down by Rafael Marquez in stoppage time, with substitute Klaas-Jan Huntelaar slamming in the penalty.

The Dutch advance to a meeting with Costa Rica or Greece, who play later on Sunday. (Writing by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ken Ferris)