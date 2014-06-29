By Matias Martinez
FORTALEZA, Brazil, June 29 Mexico's captain
Rafael Marquez said Arjen Robben had admitted to him that the
Dutch forward should not have been awarded the penalty that
decided Sunday's last-16 clash.
With extra time looming, the pacey Robben went down in the
box under a challenge from defender Marquez, giving the
Netherlands a penalty that won the game 2-1 but brought
accusations of play-acting from Mexico.
Robben told him after the game in the players' changing area
"that it wasn't a penalty, though one of the previous (tackles)
was," Marquez told journalists in comments that were translated
from Spanish.
The Dutch forward went down several times in the box during
the match with replays suggesting at least one of the incidents
could well have been given as a penalty.
"I believe it was not a penalty," Marquez added of the
last-gasp action that lost his team the game. "I felt I touched
the ground but I didn't touch him, maybe he touched me."
The Mexico captain said Robben, 30, who has had a brilliant
career but often been accused of diving, had abused the spirit
of the game. "For 10 fouls that he receives, he lets himself
fall over for five, and that's not fair play," Marquez said.
"That has to change. Unfortunately in this World Cup it
wasn't just once or twice that these things affected us, but I
don't want to make excuses."
