June 29 Teams for Sunday's 2014 World Cup Round of 16 match between Netherlands and Mexico at the Castelao arena, Fortaleza.
Netherlands: 1-Jasper Cillessen; 12-Paul Verhaegh, 3-Stefan de Vrij, 2-Ron Vlaar, 5-Daley Blind; 6-Nigel de Jong, 20-Georginio Wijnaldum; 10-Wesley Sneijder, 11-Arjen Robben; 9-Robin van Persie, 15-Dirk Kuyt
Substitutes: 4-Bruno Martins Indi, 7-Daryl Janmaat, 8-Jonathan de Guzman, 13-Joel Veltman, 14-Terence Kongolo, 16-Jordy Clasie, 17-Jeremain Lens, 18-Leroy Fer, 19-Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, 21-Memphis Depay, 22-Michel Vorm, 23-Tim Krul Mexico: 13-Guillermo Ochoa; 7-Miguel Layun, 3-Carlos Salcido, 15-Hector Moreno, 4-Rafael Marquez, 2-Francisco Rodriguez, 22-Paul Aguilar; 18-Andres Guardado, 6-Hector Herrera; 10-Giovani Dos Santos; 19-Oribe Peralta
Substitutes: 1-Jesus Corona, 5-Diego Reyes, 8-Marco Fabian, 9-Raul Jimenez, 11-Alan Pulido, 12-Alfredo Talavera, 14-Javier Hernandez, 16-Miguel Ponce, 17-Isaac Brizuela, 20-Javier Aquino, 21-Carlos Pena
Referee: Pedro Proenca (Portugal) (Compiled by Savio D'Souza)