RECIFE, June 26 Costa Rica play Greece in their World Cup round of 16 match on Sunday.

Where: Pernambuco arena, Recife.

Capacity: 42,610

When: Sunday, June 29, 17:00 local (2000 GMT/4 PM ET)

Referee: not yet named

Probable teams:

Costa Rica: 1-Keylor Navas; 16-Cristian Gamboa, 3-Giancarlo Gonzalez, 4-Michael Umana, 7-Christian Bolanos, 6-Oscar Duarte, 17-Yeltsin Tejeda, 15-Junior Diaz; 5-Celso Borges, 10-Bryan Ruiz; 9-Joel Campbell

Greece: 1-Orestis Karnezis; 15-Vassilis Torosidis, 19-Sokratis Papastathopoulos, 4-Kostas Manolas, 20-Jose Holebas; 18-Giannis Fetfatzidis, 10-Giorgos Karagounis, 2-Yannis Maniatis, 8-Panagiotis Kone, 7-Giorgos Samaras, 9-Kostas Mitroglou Key stats: - Costa Rica are appearing in the knockout stages for the first time since 1990. That team featured Brazilian-born Alexandre Guimaraes, whose son Celso Borges is expected to start in midfield against Greece. - Greece qualified for the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time in 2014 thanks to a last-gasp penalty from Giogios Samaras, which gave them a 2-1 win over group rivals Ivory Coast.

- Greece's record of two goals scored in the group phase is the lowest total of any of the teams in the last 16. They are also the only team to qualify for the knockout stage with a negative goal difference (minus two).

- With four goals, Costa Rica tied with Belgium for the lowest number of goals scored by a group winner.

Previous meetings: There have been no previous meetings between Costa Rica and Greece. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Ken Ferris)