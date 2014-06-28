BRASILIA, June 28 France will play Nigeria in a World Cup last 16 match in Brasilia on Monday.

Where: The Brasilia national stadium.

Capacity: 69,349

When: Monday, June 30, 1300 local (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

Referee: TBC

Probable teams

France: 1-Hugo Lloris, 2-Mathieu Debuchy, 4-Raphael Varane, 5-Mamadou Sakho, 3-Patrice Evra; 6-Yohan Cabaye; 8-Mathieu Valbuena, 14-Blaise Matuidi, 18-Moussa Sissoko; 10-Karim Benzema, 9-Olivier Giroud

Nigeria: 1-Vincent Enyeama; 5-Efe Ambrose, 13-Juwon Oshaniwa, 22-Kenneth Omeruo, 2-Joseph Yobo; 10-John Obi Mikel, 17-Ogenyi Onazi, 7-Ahmed Musa; 8-Peter Odemwingie, 9-Emmanuel Emenike, 20-Michael Uchebo

Key stats

* France have had more attempts at goal, 62, in their three matches than any other team at the World Cup.

* Karim Benzema has scored all his three goals with his right foot.

* Nigeria are aiming to reach their first World Cup quarter-final. They have twice made the last 16, in 1994 and 1998. On both occasions they were beaten in the second round by European opposition. Italy in 94 and Denmark in 98.

* This is the first time two Africans nations (Nigeria and Algeria) have reached the knockout stages of a World Cup.

Previous meeting

The teams have met once before, Nigeria winning 1-0 in St Etienne in 2009 thanks to a goal by Joseph Akpala. (Compiled by Patrick Johnston; editing by Ken Ferris)