BRASILIA, June 30 France scored twice in the last 11 minutes to seal a 2-0 victory over Nigeria on Monday and reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

Nigeria held their own in an even first half but France stepped up the pressure after the break.

Nigeria's Victor Moses cleared a Karim Benzema shot off the line and their goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama made a series of excellent saves before Yohan Cabaye's shot hit the bar.

Enyeama flapped at a Mathieu Valbuena corner in the 79th minute, leaving Paul Pogba an open goal to head into.

France struck again in stoppage time when Nigeria defender Joseph Yobo diverted a cross into his own net.

France will play Germany or Algeria in the last eight.

