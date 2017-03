PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil, June 30 Germany coach Joachim Loew was forced to make changes to his starting lineup for the World Cup last-16 clash with Algeria on Monday with defender Mats Hummels ruled out with flu and winger Lukas Podolski sidelined by a thigh injury.

Shkodran Mustafi replaced Hummels and forward Mario Goetze was brought in for Podolski.

Loew stuck with Bastian Schweinsteiger in the midfield ahead of Sami Khedira who starting Germany's first two group matches.

Algeria coach Vahid Halilhodzic made wholesale changes to his starting 11, bringing in five new faces and leaving out Yacine Brahimi and Abdelmoume Djabou in favour of Medhi Lacen and El Arbi Soudani. (Reporting by Steve Keating, Editing by Ed Osmond)