BRASILIA, July 5 Argentina were leading Belgium
1-0 at halftime thanks to an early goal from striker Gonzalo
Higuain in Saturday's World Cup quarter-final with Lionel Messi
again providing their inspiration.
Higuain fired Argentina ahead after eight minutes with a
right-foot shot on the turn from the edge of the area that gave
keeper Thibaut Courtois no chance, while Messi constantly teased
the Belgium defence and went close with a free kick.
Belgium's best effort came midway through the first period
when midfielder Kevin De Bruyne let fly from 25 metres, stinging
the hands of Sergio Romero, and Kevin Mirallas's diving header
flashed just wide of the post before the break.
(Writing by Ken Ferris; editing by Ed Osmond)