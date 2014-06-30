SAO PAULO, June 30 Alejandro Sabella brings his Argentina team to face Switzerland in Sao Paulo on Tuesday and it will be a homecoming of sorts for the coach.

Sabella was assistant to Daniel Passarella at Corinthians in 2005 in a disastrous spell that lasted just two months.

Sabella was Passarella's No. 2 at host of teams, including Uruguay, River Plate, Monterrey (Mexico), and Parma (Italy).

However, they lasted just nine weeks in Sao Paulo and Sabella recalled the sojourn while preparing for the match against Switzerland at Corinthians' brand new stadium.

"I have many memories," the 59-year-old coach said.

"I didn't spend much time here, but Brazil is a country that is exhausting for football. You have to give a lot when you work in football here, but on the other hand it is lovely to live in Brazil.

"And even if we are rivals in football we are brothers. I think our two countries are brothers and we are the driving force for Latin America."

Brazil is hosting the World Cup for the first time since 1950 and Argentina, who haven't won the competition since 1986, are one of the favourites. They play Switzerland in the last-16 on Tuesday. (Reporting by Andrew Downie, Editing by Nigel Hunt)