SAO PAULO, July 1 Argentina and Switzerland were goalless at halftime after the Swiss managed to keep Lionel Messi fairly quiet in an evenly-contested World Cup last-16 game on Tuesday. Both sides had chances with Switzerland's Josip Drmic put clean through before the break, only to chip the ball into the arms of keeper Sergio Romero, while Argentina striker Ezequiel Lavezzi earlier had an effort saved by Diego Benaglio. (Writing by Ken Ferris, editing by Ed Osmond)