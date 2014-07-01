SAO PAULO, July 1 Argentina needed an extra time goal to overcome Switzerland in an extremely tight World Cup last-16 match but coach Alejandro Sabella congratulated his team and said the win was "well- deserved."

Angel Di Maria scored in the 118th minute to send Argentina through to a quarter-final against Belgium or the United States.

"It was a game that we deserved to win in 90 minutes," Sabella told reporters.

"It was even during a first half in which they had two clear chances to score but in the second half we were clearly superior, we had five or six shots at goal and in extra time we also had more chances."

It was a fraught match which neither side was able to dominate, with Switzerland defending intelligently and shackling Argentine talisman Lionel Messi.

When Messi did get space to run he laid a perfect pass into the path of Di Maria who neatly stroked the ball home.

