SALVADOR, Brazil, June 30 Thomas Vermaelen will miss Belgium's World Cup last-16 match against the United States on Tuesday while captain Vincent Kompany will undergo a late fitness test, coach Marc Wilmots said on Monday.

Vermaelen has not recovered from a hamstring injury while fellow defender Kompany's participation in the knockout round game at Salvador's Fonte Nova arena is in doubt as he battles with a groin problem.

Kompany did train with the team on Monday but Wilmots said he will wait until Tuesday morning to see if the injury flares up again.

"There is a good chance we can make it. I know this kind of injury. I played for a year with a similar injury," he told a news conference.

Toby Alderweireld will replace Vermaelen, who should be fit for the quarter-final if Belgium make it, and Nicolas Lombaerts would come in for Kompany.

Wilmots was keen to discuss the influence of midfielder Eden Hazard.

"I have every confidence in Eden," he said. "I'm sure that we'll see a massive Hazard performance tomorrow which could prove decisive.

"We are asking a lot of a youngster who has already given much. But we also have other youngsters who can make a difference, (Dries) Mertens, (Kevin) de Bruyne.

"Sometimes we play with four attackers. Eden is relaxed, pressure doesn't get to him. He just wants to have fun on the field. But he also has the right ambition."

Wilmots warned Belgium were on course for a strong World Cup showing after coming through the group phase with three wins.

"We have now been working for two and a half years on the structure of the team," he said. "We have a fixed organisation and a core that can get results.

"Playing good football depends on the opponent. Maybe it's possible tomorrow," the coach added.