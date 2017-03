SALVADOR, Brazil, July 1 Tim Howard denied Divock Origi inside a minute and the United States held firm against Belgium despite losing right back Fabian Johnson to injury in a goalless first half in their World Cup last-16 clash on Tuesday.

Howard blocked Origi's clean strike after 40 seconds as Belgium made a rapid start but the keeper was otherwise untroubled, Kevin De Bruyne wasting his side's best other chance with a wasteful shot wide.

Clint Dempsey's shot was saved low down by Thibaut Courtois as the U.S. worked a good opening midway through the half but they then lost Johnson to a leg injury. (Writing by Justin Palmer; editing by Ed Osmond)