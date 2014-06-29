SALVADOR, Brazil, June 29 Belgium will play the United States in a World Cup round of 16 match in Salvador on Tuesday.

Where: the Fonte Nova arena, Salvador

Capacity: 52,048

When: Tuesday, July 1, 1700 local (2000 GMT/ 4PM ET)

Referee: TBA

Probable teams:

Belgium: 1-Thibaut Courtois; 2-Toby Alderweireld, 4-Vincent Kompany, 15-Daniel Van Buyten, 3-Thomas Vermaelen; 6-Axel Witsel, 8-Marouane Fellaini; 14-Dries Mertens, 10-Eden Hazard, 7-Kevin De Bruyne; 9-Romelu Lukaku.

United States: 1-Tim Howard; 3-Omar Gonzalez, 23-Fabian Johnson, 5-Matt Besler, 7-DaMarcus Beasley; 15-Kyle Beckerman; 19-Graham Zusi, 4-Michael Bradley, 13-Jermaine Jones, 14-Brad Davis; 8-Clint Dempsey.

Key stats:

Belgium are playing in their first World Cup finals since 2002.

Belgium's best World Cup result is fourth place in 1986.

The only time the U.S. have beaten Belgium was at the 1930 World Cup, winning 3-0 in the group stages on their run to the semi-finals.

This is the United States' seventh successive appearance in the finals, a consistent run bettered only by Brazil, Italy, Argentina, Germany, Spain and South Korea.

Previous meetings: Belgium and the United States have met five times with the Belgians victorious on four occasions and the Americans just once.

Last meeting: 29 May, 2013, Cleveland, United States, friendly - U.S. 2 Belgium 4 (Reporting by Neil Maidment, additional reporting by Mark Gleeson and Simon Evans)