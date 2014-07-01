SALVADOR, Brazil, July 1 A lone protester, wearing a t-shirt with the slogan 'Save Favelas Children', interrupted Tuesday's World Cup match between the United States and Belgium.

The game was temporarily halted in the first half by referee Djamel Haimoudi when the man ran onto the Arena Fonte Nova pitch in Salvador and spent more than a minute walking around the field.

Security staff initially made no attempt to stop the pitch invader before they eventually ran on and apprehended him and the game resumed.

The intruder high-fived Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne who then pointed him in the direction of the tunnel and the arriving security staff. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, Editing by Nigel Hunt)