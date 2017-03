July 1 Match statistics for Belgium's 2-1 win over United States in their World Cup Round of 16 match at the Fonte Nova arena, Salvador on Tuesday. Belgium United States Goals scored 2 1 Total shots 38 15 Shots on target 27 9 Corners 19 4 Offsides 2 0 Fouls committed 27 11 Yellow cards 1 1 Red cards 0 0 Ball possession 47 pct 53 pct (Compiled by Simon Jennings)